RJC moves into new Nanaimo office space

The firm has served the city for decades.

RJC Engineers has relocated its offices in Nanaimo, B.C., into a two-storey corner unit with a mezzanine at the back, allowing for open and collaborative workstations and plentiful natural light.

Located in Unit 105 at 238 Franklyn Street, the space was selected to enable the firm to better serve its clients and accommodate a growing team of employees.

“We are positioned to accommodate RJC’s continued growth in Nanaimo and surrounding cities,” says Caleb Goertz, regional manager.

In addition to Goertz, RJC’s Nanaimo operations are led by managing principals Leon Plett (structural engineering) and Terry Bergen (building science and restoration).