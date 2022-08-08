RJC implements new governance structure

The firm has elected a board of directors and added a dedicated executive.

RJC Engineering has implemented a new governance structure, including a board of directors and dedicated executive.

The board’s directors include:

Terry Bergen, managing principal, Victoria.

Michael Blackman, principal and regional manager, Kelowna, B.C.

Bryan Colvin, managing principal, Calgary.

Chris Davis, principal, Calgary.

Bill Gladu, principal, Toronto (board secretary).

John Kooymans, principal, Toronto.

Jeff Rabinovitch, principal, Edmonton (board chair).

The executive, meanwhile, comprises:

Joette Decore, executive principal, Edmonton.

Mike Moffatt, executive principal, Toronto.

Roger Steers, executive principal, Vancouver and Surrey, B.C.

“Our elected board members and executive are critical to our ongoing success to steer the growth and strategic direction of the firm,” says Rabinovitch. “This new governance structure will benefit not only RJC, but also the clients we serve.”

The employee-owned firm provides structural engineering, restoration, building science, parking facility design, structural glass engineering and energy modelling services across Canada, with 650 employees at 14 locations.