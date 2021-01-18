RJC Engineers appoints new principals and associates
January 18, 2021 By CCE
Canadian consulting engineering firm Read Jones Christoffersen (RJC) Engineers has promoted six of its professional engineers to principal and 12 to associate.
The newly promoted principals (pictured above) include:
- Jack Albert, P.Eng. (Toronto)
- Ryan Coles, P.Eng. (Calgary)
- James Cooper, P.Eng. (Toronto)
- Beau Gaudreau, P.Eng. (Toronto)
- Kumbo Mwanang’onze, P.Eng. (Toronto)
- Kevin Pickwick, P.Eng. (Victoria)
All of them focus on building science and restoration, except Mwanang’onze who is dedicated to structural engineering.
The new associates (pictured below), meanwhile, include:
- Jennifer Durham, P.Eng. (Vancouver, building sciences and restoration)
- Hardeep Gill, P.Eng. (Vancouver, building science and restoration)
- Mathew Lipiec, P.Eng. (Toronto, structural engineering)
- Michael MacLean, P.Eng. (Vancouver, building science and restoration)
- Cameron Marshall, P.Eng. (Victoria, structural engineering)
- Jose Polanco, P.Eng. (Toronto, structural engineering)
- James Pye, P.Eng. (Ottawa, structural engineering)
- Alana Redding, P.Eng. (Calgary, structural engineering)
- Gordon Simpson, P.Eng. (Calgary, structural engineering)
- Kelsey Van Steele, P.Eng. (Vancouver, building science and restoration)
- Andrew Voth, P.Eng. (Toronto, structural engineering)
- Alex Wong, P.Eng. (Toronto, structural engineering)
