RJC Engineers appoints new principals and associates

Canadian consulting engineering firm Read Jones Christoffersen (RJC) Engineers has promoted six of its professional engineers to principal and 12 to associate.

The newly promoted principals (pictured above) include:

Jack Albert, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Ryan Coles, P.Eng. (Calgary)

James Cooper, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Beau Gaudreau, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Kumbo Mwanang’onze, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Kevin Pickwick, P.Eng. (Victoria)

All of them focus on building science and restoration, except Mwanang’onze who is dedicated to structural engineering.

The new associates (pictured below), meanwhile, include: