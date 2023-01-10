RJC appoints principals, associates

RJC Engineers, reportedly Canada’s largest independent and employee-owned engineering firm to specialize in buildings, has appointed three new principals and 14 associates across the country.

The principals (pictured above, top row, left to right):

Matt Deegan, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Benoit Boulanger, P.Eng., ing. (Montreal)

Kevin Riederer, P.Eng., P.E. (Vancouver)

The new associates (continued left to right, top to bottom) include:

Tom Tong, P.Eng. (Vancouver)

Tommy Lai, P.Eng. (Vancouver)

Deanna Perrin, P.Eng. (Kelowna, B.C.)

Sameer Hasham, P.Eng. (Vancouver Island)

Dan Gao, P.Eng. (Vancouver Island)

Patrick Hughson, P.Eng. (Calgary)

James Wells, P.Eng. (Edmonton)

Kristopher Bales, P.Eng. (Edmonton)

Jordan Swail, P.Eng. (Kitchener, Ont.)

Stephen Plesko, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Joseph Dukovcic, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Scott Norris, P.Eng. (Toronto)

Crystal Wegner (Kelowna)

Mark Felt (Kelowna)

“We are pleased to recognize these individuals for the contributions they have made to RJC and the benefits they bring to our clients, industry and communities,” says Jeff Rabinovitch, chair. “Each of them is professional, collaborative and dedicated to engineering excellence.”

Advertisement

Celebrating its 75th year, RJC specializes in structural engineering, building science, structural restoration, parking facility design, structural glass engineering and building energy modelling.