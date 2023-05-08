RAM promotes quality and inspections services manager for B.C.

Vancouver-headquartered RAM Consulting has promoted Navid Jalali, P.Eng., to manager of quality and inspections services for the British Columbia region. He was previously senior quality manager.

Jalali has more than 20 years’ experience in quality assurance, control and inspections in the engineering consultancy, oil, gas, mining, manufacturing, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and marine fields. He worked for such firms as Hatch, Sacré-Davey Engineering and Seaspan and was certified as a lead auditor by the International Register of Certified Auditors (IRCA) before he joined RAM in 2022.

He now turns his attention to continuing the development, implementation and improvement of RAM’s integrated quality, health, safety and environment management system.

“In my new role, I’m responsible for the leadership, growth and operations of the quality, inspection and document control team in B.C.,” he says. “I enjoy working at RAM because of the kind people at all levels, the fun work environment and the diversity.”