RAM promotes manager of engineering

She has more than 10 years' experience with pipelines and municipal projects.

RAM Consulting has promoted Kiyomi Le, P.Eng., to manager of engineering. The certified project management professional (PMP) is based in Calgary.

Le has more than 10 years’ experience on oil, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and hydrogen pipelines and municipal projects across Canada, with expertise in construction drawings, design reports, materials requisitions, procurement and technical evaluations. After earning her Bachelor’s of Civil Engineering at the University of Calgary, she joined Worley as an engineer-in-training (EIT) and rose to pipeline engineer, then moved on to RAM as a technical project manager.

“I have received so much support from my mentors and peers here,” says Le. “In my new role as manager, I will continue to develop our engineering team and grow our capabilities. I will be managing permits and internal documents, collaborating with other departments on pursuing new projects, managing resource fluctuations and preparing estimates.”

“I am so pleased to see Kiyomi step into this role,” says Monique Lal, P.Eng., RAM’s director of project delivery. “She brings a strong technical background and leadership style I am confident will inspire growth in our team and excellence in project delivery.”