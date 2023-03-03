RAM promotes director of project services for Alberta

Looking to expand into the Prairies, Vancouver-headquartered RAM Engineering has promoted Marnie Williams to an executive leadership role as director of project services for Alberta.

Williams has extensive construction experience relating to quality management. She worked for URS Flint and AECOM before joining RAM in early 2021 as senior manager of quality and inspection services. She is a member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and the Construction Quality Executives Council (CQEC).

“In this new role at RAM, I’m responsible for strategic leadership, business development and operations,” she explains. “Although my role is specific to project services, the initial challenge with will be building RAM’s brand in a new province.”

“We are grateful to have Marnie join the executive team as we continue to grow across Canada,” says Joe DiPlacito, president.