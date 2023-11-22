RAM hires manager of project management

Adnan Zafar has joined Vancouver-headquartered RAM Consulting as its new manager of project management.

Zafar has more than 15 years’ experience. He holds a degree in civil engineering and has worked with NJK Consulting Engineers, NuConWest, AECOM (for which he oversaw Shell Petroleum’s downstream program) and Wood. He is a certified project management professional (PMP) with the Project Management Institute (PMI) and has led multi-million-dollar projects from initiation to completion.

“I am so pleased to welcome Adnan to our team,” says Monique Staals, RAM’s director of project delivery. “His experience will bring a fresh perspective to the project management team through mentorship and technical guidance. I am excited for him to take on this role and continue to grow in his professional journey.”

Also known as RAM Engineering, the firm has branch offices in North Vancouver, Calgary and Victoria, specializes in project and construction management and provides multidisciplinary services to both owners and contractors in the transportation, infrastructure, utility, energy and marine sectors.