RAM expands to Calgary with innovation hub

Vancouver-headquartered RAM Consulting has opened a new office and innovation hub in Calgary, marking the firm’s first interprovincial expansion.

Located in Bow Valley Square and currently staffed with more than 20 employees, the office will test and implement concepts to benefit the development of infrastructure. It is supported by the expertise of Encepta, a utility, cable and telecommunications infrastructure firm that RAM acquired in 2021.

“In moving to Alberta, we are expanding our business and investing in the community,” says Joe Di Placito, president of RAM.

The expansion, which is expected to bring up to 200 jobs to the region over the next four years, has also been supported by Invest Alberta with market and funding information and the facilitation of partner connections.

“As a hub for innovation, Alberta is attracting leading companies like RAM,” says Invest Alberta CEO Rick Christiaanse. “With access to skilled talent and an ideal place to live, work and grow a business, Alberta has what it takes to help RAM expand their reach.”