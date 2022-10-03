RAM Consulting promotes director of project delivery

Vancouver-headquartered engineering firm RAM Consulting has promoted Monique Lal, P.Eng., from manager of project management to director of project delivery.

Lal has more than 15 years’ experience delivering large capital projects for clients in the municipal, energy, mining and pulp and paper sectors. She studied mechanical engineering at University of British Columbia (UBC) and has worked for Amec Foster Wheeler, Wood and BC Hydro.

After joining RAM in 2021 in her earlier role, Lal was honoured in 2022 at the eighth Women’s Infrastructure Network (WIN) Awards as one of two winners of the Emerging Leader Award, in recognition of her leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. RAM also cites her track record for effective scope, schedule, budget and resource management.

“We’re excited to have Monique bring her breadth of experience and knowledge and business acumen as director of project delivery,” says Joe Di Placito, president of RAM, which also has branch offices in North Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary. “Her promotion builds on her success growing our project management department.”

RAM specializes in project and construction management and multidisciplinary engineering services for owners and contractors in the transportation, infrastructure, utilities, energy and marine sectors.