RAM acquires Pacific Safety Consulting Group

Vancouver-headquartered multidisciplinary engineering provider RAM Consulting has acquired local firm Pacific Safety Consulting Group, known for its occupational health and safety (OHS) services, particularly serving the aviation sector.

The latest acquisition in RAM’s six-year period of growth will enhance the firm’s capabilities in providing safety support and management. Pacific Safety has expertise in airside operations, including overseeing contractor project safety at Vancouver International Airport, which complements RAM’s recent experience completing the airport’s fuel delivery project.

“We are excited to welcome Pacific Safety into the family,” says RAM president Joe Di Placito. “This strategic move aligns with our commitment to providing industry-leading safety to our customers. Together, we are confident we can achieve even greater success and make a positive impact on the engineering and construction landscape.”

“We are thrilled to be joining RAM, as it enables us to provide a synergistic array of services with regional breadth,” adds Pacific Safety principal Fernando De Melo.

The firms’ leadership teams are now collaborating to ensure a smooth integration of operations and seamless transition for their clients.