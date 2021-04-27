RAIC names Michael Green Architecture as 2021 Architectural Firm Award winner

The Royal Architecture Institute of Canada (RAIC) has awarded Vancouver-based design firm Michael Green Architecture (MGA) with its RAIC 2021 Architectural Firm Award.

The RAIC Architectural Firm Award recognizes the achievements of a firm for its quality of architecture, service to clients and innovations in practice. It also takes into account the firm’s contribution to architectural education and professional organizations, as well as public recognition.

MGA was founded in 2012 by Michael Green, who is known for his research, leadership, and expertise in the tall wood movement and building with timber products. In 2018, Natalie Telewiak became a Principal at MGA. With an education in architecture and engineering, Natalie brings an approach rooted in material logic. Michael and Natalie run MGA from the office in Vancouver.

According to RAIC, notable projects from MGA include:

North Vancouver Passive House Plus, North Vancouver

Wood Innovation and Design Centre, Prince George, B.C.

The Dock Building, Vancouver

Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, Vancouver

“MGA deserves recognition as a leading architectural firm because of their ability to consistently deliver leading-edge timber buildings, carefully designed to a high degree of aesthetics and performance,” the RAIC jury said. “This firm shows its passion for innovation and sustainability through its many finely crafted wood buildings – and displays its commitment to education through the design-built studio held every year to expose young architects to the design and construction of actual structures.”

The Jury for the 2021 Architectural Firm Award is:

Susan Ruptash, FRAIC

BDP Quadrangle

Toronto

André Perrotte, FIRAC

Saucier+Perrotte Architectes

Montreal

Drew Adams, MRAIC

LGA Architectural Partners Ltd.

Toronto

Marie-Odile Marceau, FIRAC

McFarland Marceau Architects Ltd.

Vancouver

Susan Fitzgerald, FRAIC

Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd.

Halifax



The RAIC’s national office is based in Ottawa. Current chapters and networks are based in British Columbia, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.