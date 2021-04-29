Rachel Sa joins GEI as director of communications

Construction engineering firm GEI Consultants has appointed Rachel Sa as its director of communications, based out of its Markham, Ontario office.

Rachel joins GEI from a global design firm, where she served as public relations manager for the Canada east region and, mostly recently, as public relations manager for the global environmental services business. Prior to joining the world of professional consulting, she worked as a journalist and a broadcaster for news outlets such as the Toronto Sun, The National Post, and CFRB Radio. She is also a published author.

“GEI continues to expand our capabilities and services throughout North America,” said Scott Wallington, GEI’s senior vice president and chief development officer. “Rachel’s leadership will greatly enhance the quality of our communications with current and future clients, prospective new employees, and with our GEI team members. Our objective is to create concise, impactful content that will serve the needs of our clients and our team members. Rachel is well positioned to lead this critical component of GEI’s business.”