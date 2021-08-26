Quasar partners with Pratus
The two firms have worked together before.
August 26, 2021 By CCE
Buildings
Companies & People
building design
buildings
Electrical engineering
Energy management
ICAT
mechanical engineering
Pratus Group
Quasar Consulting Group
smart buildings
sustainability
Companies & People
building design
buildings
Electrical engineering
Energy management
ICAT
mechanical engineering
Pratus Group
Quasar Consulting Group
smart buildings
sustainability
Quasar Consulting Group of Woodbridge, Ont., has welcomed Toronto-based Pratus Group into its corporate family.
The building design partnership combines Quasar’s experience in mechanical and electrical engineering, information communication and automation technology (ICAT) and smart buildings with Pratus’ energy management and sustainability consulting.
The two firms have collaborated in the past, as well.
Advertisement
Leave a Reply