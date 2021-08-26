Canadian Consulting Engineer

Quasar partners with Pratus

The two firms have worked together before.

August 26, 2021  By CCE



Quasar and Pratus

Image courtesy Quasar Consulting Group.

Quasar Consulting Group of Woodbridge, Ont., has welcomed Toronto-based Pratus Group into its corporate family.

The building design partnership combines Quasar’s experience in mechanical and electrical engineering, information communication and automation technology (ICAT) and smart buildings with Pratus’ energy management and sustainability consulting.

The two firms have collaborated in the past, as well.

