Pomerleau promotes CFO to CEO

On Aug. 7, current Pomerleau Construction chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice-president (EVP) Philippe Adam will become the new CEO.

Having joined the Canadian construction firm in 2021 in his current leadership positions, Adam will now succeed president and CEO Pierre Pomerleau and national chief executive Francis Pomerleau, who are gradually withdrawing from their operational roles, but will remain principal shareholders and serve on the board as executive chair and executive vice-chair, respectively.

Adam has more than 15 years’ experience in corporate finance, accounting and operations and has bene involved in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), cross-border transactions and debt and equity financing.

With Pomerleau, he has spearheaded two of the largest transactions in the firm’s history: its acquisition of Vancouver-based ITC Construction Group; and a $150-million investment in Pomerleau by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

“I am honoured and privileged Pierre and Francis have entrusted me with leading the company” he says. “In taking up this new role, I am committed to preserving and promoting the Pomerleau family’s legacy and entrepreneurial values.”