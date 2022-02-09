Pinchin partners with Keystone Capital Management

Pinchin, a Canadian engineering services firm headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., is entering a new partnership with Keystone Capital Management, an investment firm based in Chicago, Ill.

Keystone invests capital in companies and works in close partnership with their management to offer its technical experience and ‘strategic bench strength.’

“This new partnership lays the foundation for growth and expansion in the years to come,” says Jeff Grossi, CEO of Pinchin. “Keystone is an ideal partner to work with us to aggressively grow our enterprise and fulfil our vision to become the predominant North American services provider in the buildings and land market for all phases of the real estate life cycle.”

Supported by Keystone, Pinchin’s growth strategy includes geographic expansion, addition of new markets and development of new technical fields. Employee ownership will continue, the company will retain the Pinchin name and there will be no changes to the leadership team or business operations in Canada.

“Pinchin is an ideal fit with our investment experience,” says Keystone managing director David Greer. “We are proud to be associated with a long-standing leader in environmental and engineering solutions and we look forward to working with them to build on their successful legacy.”

In arranging the partnership, CIBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott acted as legal advisor to Pinchin.