Paul Graveline joins Morrison Hershfield in Winnipeg

Fisheries biologist and environmental planner Paul Graveline recently joined Morrison Hershfield’s Winnipeg office. His goal is to ensure the firm’s projects are designed and built with the environment in mind.

Graveline has more than 30 years’ experience in the private and public sectors within Manitoba and across Western Canada. Much of his work has focused on aquatic habitat assessment and enhancement, riparian assessments and land use inventories, habitat restoration, fish migration studies, environmental impact assessments, infrastructure project review (in and near water), water quality metrics and the development, implementation and evaluation of fish passage criteria.

He has been involved in reviewing and developing more than 500 infrastructure projects to date, including engineering inspection of the Portage Diversion inlet control structure on the Assiniboine River and collection of biophysical information for Manitoba Hydro’s Pointe du Bois power plant modernization project.

“We are very excited to have Paul join our expanding environmental practice in Winnipeg,” says Don McCallum, Morrison Hershfield’s vice-president (VP) of environment. “He brings us three decades of Manitoba experience assessing aquatic environment impacts and is recognized as a collaborative problem-solver, helping to improve design and construction of the built environment.”