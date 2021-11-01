Norda Stelo wins Fidéides award for sound governance

Consulting engineering firm Norda Stelo, headquartered in Quebec City, has won an award for sound governance in the 2021 Fidéides competition.

The annual competition recognizes companies in the greater Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions that have distinguished themselves over the previous year through exceptional business performance. The 38th edition of the Fidéides gala took place on Oct. 27, drawing more than 500 guests.

To qualify in its category, Norda Stelo had to adopt recognized governance practices in relation to risk management, performance measurement, sustainable development and/or social responsibility. The company was praised for reinventing itself with an ambitious strategic plan while the consulting engineering industry was experiencing an unprecedented crisis in confidence throughout Quebec.

“Our team is both delighted and honoured to have won this prestigious recognition,” says Alex Brisson, Norda Stelo’s president and CEO (pictured). “Corporate governance has been central to our transformation.”