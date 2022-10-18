Norda Stelo earns B Corp certification

It is reportedly the first major Canadian engineering firm to win such recognition.

Norda Stelo has earned B Corp certification, a widely recognized mark of distinction in corporate social responsibility (CSR), including ethical governance, transparency and environmental commitment.

Headquartered in Quebec City, the employee-owned company is reportedly the first major Canadian engineering firm to achieve B Corp certification, which it credits in large part to its experience in brownfield developments and its corresponding business model and management philosophy. By extending the useful life of existing assets, rather than demolishing infrastructure and rebuilding from scratch, the firm has reduced their environmental footprint.

“We are committed to the environment, social and governance (ESG) path because we believe in it deeply and it is the logical outcome of our organizational transformation,” says Alex Brisson, president and CEO. “We make tangible, measurable commitments toward our stakeholders to address major challenges. The B Corp certification proves our actions are aligned with our statements.”

Norda Stelo has applied its multidisciplinary expertise to urban and transportation infrastructure (road, port, rail and mass transit) and the manufacturing, mining and energy sectors.