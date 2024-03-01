Norda Stelo acquires InnovExplo

Consulting engineering firm Norda Stelo, headquartered in Quebec City, has agreed to acquire InnovExplo, known for expertise in geology and mining engineering.

Founded in 2003, InnovExplo is an independent consulting firm with 34 engineers, geologists and technicians at offices in Val-d’Or, Longueuil and Quebec City and at non-office locations like Sudbury, Ont.

The acquisition, supported in part by loans from the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Bank of Montreal (BMO), represents the next step in Norda Stelo’s strategy to diversify its mining expertise, so as to deliver an integrated suite of services across the value chain of metals and minerals, including those critical to the energy transition. Having acquired CWA Engineers last year, the firm seeks to become a Canadian leader in ‘smart operations’ from mine site to port.

“By integrating InnovExplo’s specialized geological and mining knowledge with our robust engineering model, we significantly enhance our capacity,” says Norda Stelo CEO Alex Brisson. “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our journey, amplifying our reach and impact from Canada to the U.S. and beyond.”

Norda Stelo plans to progressively integrate InnovExplo’s operations and workforce throughout this year, preserving its existing leadership team to continue playing a key role.

“Leveraging Norda Stelo’s vast resources and our deep-rooted expertise, we are poised to make remarkable strides in mining engineering, driving forward with innovation and a commitment to sustainability,” says InnovExplo co-CEO Alain Carrier. “We’re excited to contribute to the sector’s progress, offering our combined expertise to help shape a more sustainable and prosperous mining landscape.”