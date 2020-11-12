New shareholders join WalterFedy and AEC Developments’ ownership team

Three new shareholders are now part of the ownership team for engineering and architecture firm WalterFedy and its construction management sister company, AEC Developments, both based in Kitchener, Ont.

Patrick Darby, P.Eng., joined the firm in 2008 with a background in mechanical engineering and is now manager of its energy and carbon solutions department. He also chairs Smart Energy Oxford, a coalition pursuing a goal of 100% renewable energy across Ontario’s Oxford County.

Matt Ninomiya, P.Eng., joined WalterFedy in 2018 and currently leads its civil engineering group’s land development practice. He is also a director for the Waterloo Region Home Builders’ Association (WRHBA) and the board of the Brantford Home Builders Association (BHBA).

Russ Parnell, P.Eng., joined the firm in 2014 and has delivered large, complex and multi-phase projects on accelerated timelines. Outside of work, he is a dedicated member of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity’s Waterloo Region.

“We are proud to be adding these three talented professionals to our shareholders’ table,” says Jamie Van Dyk, chair of WalterFedy’s board. “Each brings different skills and experiences to the group and their voices will be valuable additions to our ownership team.”