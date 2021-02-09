New controller joins JLR

Brad Henderson, CPA, CMA, has joined Ottawa-based J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) as its new controller. He will lead its finance and accounting team in co-ordination with chief of corporate services Tamara Gauthier, CPA, CMA.

Henderson’s career in corporate finance has included roles with Zim, Chapman CFO Resources, Telesat, Halogen Software and Harris Computer. He has developed expertise in system implementations, acquisitions and enterprise resource planning (ERP), which he says he is excited to put to work in his new role.

“JLR is attractive to me as a local, solid and enduring organization that has a renewed drive for growth and expansion,” he says. “Its accounting and finance group is now in a great position to partner with the business to produce more forward-looking, value-added reporting and insight. Together, we will enhance our ability to get information in front of the right people when they need it.”