New chair of Deep Foundations Institute technical committee

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), an international association of contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, academics and owners in the deep foundations industry, has appointed Jon Sinnreich, P.E., of Load Test Consulting as the new chair of its Seismic and Lateral Loads Committee.

He takes the helm from Kwabena Ofori-Awuah, P.E., D.GE, ENV SP, of Koforia.

Sinnreich earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural engineering at the University of Florida (UF), and previously worked for Fugro Loadtest. While coordinating UF research at the Powell Structures and Materials Lab, he oversaw projects dealing with wind engineering and natural hazards. Sinnreich is a registered professional engineer in Florida and current chair of ASTM Subcommittee D18.23 (Field Instrumentation Subcommittee under D18 Soil and Rock). He is also active in DFI as an editorial board member for DFI Journal, and serves on multiple technical committees.

The DFI Seismic and Lateral Loads Committee focuses on the unique issues of seismic design and construction as well as related concerns of other lateral load issues that apply in marine applications, ice and permafrost regions.