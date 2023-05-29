MTE Consultants acquires Milman & Associates

Civil and structural engineering firm MTE Consultants, which operates five offices across Southern Ontario, has acquired Milman & Associates, a smaller structural consulting engineering firm based in Concord, Ont. The deal expands MTE’s capacity to handle projects within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“This union provides an opportunity to strengthen our project management services, particularly in the structural engineering field,” says Ted Rowe, president of MTE.

“This unifies us with a multidisciplinary firm, meaning we can offer services beyond structural engineering,” says Boris Milman, founder, who will continue to lead his team. “We are positioned to accelerate our impact and amplify the capabilities of our engineering professionals.”

Established in 2001, Milman & Associates has managed such projects as power generation facilities, airports, automotive plants, hospitals and educational facilities. Its eight-person team specializes in computer modelling, analysis and design for steel and concrete structures.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the acquisition, all of Milman & Associates’ staff will join MTE’s 40-person office in Toronto. For the time being, however, they continue to maintain their Concord office and operate under their existing brand.