MTE acquires Atkins + Van Groll

MTE Consultants, which has offices in Burlington, Kitchener, London and Stratford, Ont., has acquired Toronto-based structural engineering firm Atkins + Van Groll.

Founded in 1997 by Jonathan Atkins, P.Eng. and Raymond van Groll, P.Eng. Atkins + Van Groll has developed a portfolio of more than 10,000 projects to date, including residential and commercial developments, self-storage facilities and golf clubs. The firm’s capabilities span traditional and emerging structural engineering services, with expertise in light-gauge steel, precast concrete and structural specialty components.

“Our engineering teams are looking forward to opportunities to collaborate on challenging projects, learn from each other and use our collective experiences and expertise,” says MTE president Ted Rowe. “From the start of our discussions, we envisioned the transition would be an easy one, because we share equal strengths and reputations in the structural engineering field.”

With the addition of the acquired firm’s 25 professionals and current office, which will continue to operate under Atkins + Van Groll banner until the end of the year, MTE becomes a team of 85 and expands for the first time into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“We were inspired by the opportunity for our staff to become owners in the company,” says Atkins.

“MTE’s reputation as a collaborative and passionate group of people committed to their community aligned with our firm’s purpose and influenced our decision to merge,” adds van Groll.