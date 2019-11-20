MRA revamps corporate identity and mission statement

Martin Roy et Associés (MRA), a consulting engineering firm headquartered in Deux-Montagnes, Que., has revamped its corporate identity and mission statement to focus on ‘carbon-neutral’ buildings and transportation.

The announcement follows Justin Trudeau’s pledge in September to make Canada carbon-neutral by 2050 if re-elected as prime minister in October. As his federal Liberal Party only won a minority government, this promise could face some challenges.

“At the national level, the resiliency of this goal is sure to be tested by political change,” says Martin Roy, president of MRA, “but at the municipal level, and specifically with regard to targeting carbon-neutral building stock for Montreal, I am much more optimistic. It’s within our grasp. The design approaches, benchmarks, modelling tools, ‘green’ materials and technologies we need to get there all exist today.”

The firm, which was founded in 1992 and specializes in energy simulations and building science, has opened offices in Saguenay and Quebec City and expanded its services in Western Canada and the U.S.

“Contracts in western Canada already account for nearly 50% of our sales, while the U.S. market accounts for 25%,” says André Legault, partner and director of MRA’s Quebec City office. “New York has just passed North America’s most progressive building legislation in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our ability to reach that bill’s targets while maximizing savings, our expertise is highly appreciated there. And in Quebec, with a new regulation set to amend the provincial energy code, our expertise will be even more valuable to architects, builders and organizations working toward net-zero carbon emissions.”

The firm’s slogan is ‘engineering with a human dimension.’