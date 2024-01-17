M&R Engineering joins BPA’s ranks

Montreal-headquartered BPA is joining forces with M&R Engineering, which has offices in Halifax and Sydney, N.S., in a transaction reportedly worth “several millions of dollars.”

The deal marks BPA’s entry into Atlantic Canada and its fourth transaction following a 2022 investment by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) to support its cross-Canada growth and strategic development plan. The firm specializes in engineering for institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial buildings.

“By welcoming M&R and its 55 employees to the team, we will increase our presence in Eastern Canada with a well-established regional force,” says BPA executive vice-president (EVP) Patrick St‑Onge.

BPA and M&R have collaborated in the past on projects across Canada.

“Their extensive mechanical and electrical experience consolidates our position as a leader in the field of building decarbonization, helping to build a sustainable future,” adds Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA.

Details of the transaction are confidential, but all employees—including senior leaders of M&R and BPA—will remain employed with BPA.