Moses Structural Engineers names new associate

Toronto-based Moses Structural Engineers, known for its work with steel, heavy timber, glued laminated timber (glulam) and cross-laminated timber (CLT), has named structural designer Mark Prescott to the role of associate.

Prescott studied environmental science and engineering in the U.K. and worked as an assistant structural engineer at URS, an AECOM company, before moving to Canada. He served the Krahn Group of Companies as a structural designer in Abbotsford, B.C., before joining Moses in 2018.

In addition to bringing his past work experience to Moses, Prescott has studied earthquake engineering, seismicity and timber design of commercial and residential buildings, with the Structural Engineers Association of British Columbia (SEABC).