Moses Structural Engineers names associate

Toronto-based Moses Structural Engineers (MSE) recently announced Karen Mesa is now an associate.

Mesa joined the firm in 2010 as a computer-aided design (CAD) specialist while studying at Toronto’s George Brown College. In 2020, she was promoted to CAD and building information modelling (BIM) manager.

“I’m proud to have been a part of the MSE family since our beginnings in 2010 and honoured to be a part of the company’s growth and success,” she says. “MSE is more than just a workplace; it’s a joining of hearts and minds. I couldn’t be happier to be part of a team always striving for greatness.”