Morrison Hershfield turns 75

February 2021 marks the diamond anniversary of award-winning consulting engineering firms Morrison Hershfield.

University of Toronto (U of T) engineering professors Carson Morrison, Charlie Hershfield and Mark Huggins founded the practice with consulting mechanical engineer Joe Millman in February 1946. Thus, it was originally called Morrison, Hershfield, Millman & Huggins – Consulting Engineers, offering a mix of civil, structural and mechanical engineering services.

Today, the employee-owned firm has offices across Canada and the U.S., along with one in India, and handles projects in a variety of markets, including buildings, transportation, energy, waste and telecommunications. President and CEO Anthony Karakatsanis, P.Eng., is currently chair of ACEC-Canada, while chief operating officer (COO) Catherine Karakatsanis, P.Eng., recently began a four-year term on the board of the Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils (FIDIC).