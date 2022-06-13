Canadian Consulting Engineer

Morrison Hershfield solid waste planner joins CWMA board

She has contributed to the association's working groups in the past.

Veronica Bartlett

Photo courtesy Morrison Hershfield.

The Coast Waste Management Association (CWMA) has elected Veronica Bartlett, senior solid waste planner for consulting engineering firm Morrison Hershfield, to a two-year term on its board of directors.

Along with her more than 15 years’ professional consulting experience, Bartlett has been involved with British Columbia’s CWMA by attending its conferences and contributing to its working groups. Now, she takes on a more formal role with the waste-management industry organization, as confirmed at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 10.

“Joining the board of this association is a great opportunity,” she says. “I enjoy my interactions with fellow CWMA members. Their forums and conferences offer a welcoming environment where professionals representing a wide range of interests can learn and collaborate with each other.”

