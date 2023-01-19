Morrison Hershfield promotes telecom and tech director

Consulting engineering firm Morrison Hershfield (MH) recently promoted Josh Reynolds to director of telecommunications and technology.

Reynolds is a civil engineering technology technician who joined MH in January 2007. He has since served the firm as a lead project manager and principal, gaining technical expertise in the field on multidisciplinary architectural and engineering (A&E) projects.

“There aren’t many business leaders who started their careers climbing towers and have hands-on experience in every facet of deployment like Josh,” says Kent Becker, the firm’s senior vice-president (SVP) of integrated engineering design. “His promotion is great for our clients!”

In his new role, Reynolds will lead MH’s telecommunications and technology team in delivering projects across North America, focus on enhancing client relationships and foster collaboration between integrated engineering design teams.