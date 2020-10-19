Morrison Hershfield promotes global waste practice lead

Photo courtesy Morrison Hershfield.
Morrison Hershfield has promoted Todd Baker, based in Burnaby, B.C., to global waste practice lead. His portfolio includes a variety of consulting roles focusing on landfill design, organic residual waste management (including biosolids) and long-term solid waste planning.
Baker is a civil engineer who joined the firm in 2013. His past professional experience in waste management includes roles with the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), Sperling Hansen Associates (SHA), EBA Engineering Consultants (now part of Tetra Tech), Sylvis Environmental and AECOM. He has developed detailed financial models for evaluating waste alternatives, prepared all aspects of landfill design, developed public consultations for long-term waste plans, assessed greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and evaluated technologies for organics management, waste disposal and mixed waste processing.
“Our clients’ needs in the areas of waste reduction and diversion, resource recovery and residuals disposal have changed dramatically in the past decade,” says Don McCalllum, vice-president (VP) of environmental services for Morrison Hershfield. “Todd’s career focus in both the technical and business aspects of waste management provides the necessary expertise to help address these issues.”