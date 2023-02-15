Morrison Hershfield names VP of transportation planning

He has been with the firm since 1994.

Consulting engineering firm Morrison Hershfield has appointed Ottawa-based Bassam Hamwi, P.Eng., vice-president (VP) of transportation planning.

Hamwi has more than 30 years’ experience in the traffic, transit and transportation infrastructure sectors and has contributed to such organizations as the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) and the Canadian Institute Of Transportation Engineers (ITE Canada). He joined Morrison Hershfield in 1994 as a transportation planning engineer; since then, he has served as a project manager, associate, principal and manager. Most recently, from 2012 to early 2023, he was director of transportation planning.

“Under Bassam, our transportation planning group has become a leader,” says Stan McGillis, VP of transportation. “His forward-thinking technical approach and thorough understanding of the changing transportation landscape are an asset to Morrison Hershfield, his team and our clients.”

In his new role, Hamwi will set the strategic direction and oversee the growing reach of the firm’s transportation planning services across Canada.