Morrison Hershfield moves St. John’s office

The firm is now downtown.

Morrison Hershfield St. John's office

Photos courtesy Morrison Hershfield.

Canadian consulting engineering firm Morrison Hershfield has moved its branch operations in St. John’s, N.L., to a new downtown location.

The office (pictured) is on the seventh floor of TD Place, with views of St. John’s Harbour, The Rooms gallery and museum and the Basilica. The newly renovated open-concept space offers natural and LED illumination and access to active transportation networks and public transit.

For the firm’s employees, the new location also offers improved technology, meeting spaces and general amenities.

