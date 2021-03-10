Morrison Hershfield hires senior bridge engineer/project manager

Trevor Small, P.Eng., has joined Morrison Hershfield’s national transportation structures team as senior bridge engineer and project manager.

Small has 36 years’ experience planning, inspecting, designing and administering bridge rehabilitation and replacement projects, including many high-profile assignments in and near Toronto. He was senior project manager for bridge engineering with WSP in Oakville, Ont., from 2009 to 2021. He is now based at Morrison Hershfield’s office in Burlington, Ont.

“We are pleased Trevor has made Morrison Hershfield his employer of choice,” says Jim Weir, senior vice-president (SVP) of transportation. “He adds project management and design lead skills and knowledge to our teams that deliver projects for the city of Toronto and Ontario’s ministry of transportation.”