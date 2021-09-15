Morrison Hershfield COO named VP for FIDIC

Following a vote by its member associations on Sept. 14, la Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils (FIDIC) announced Canada’s Catherine Karakatsanis, P.Eng., has been elected one of its vice-presidents (VPs).

The vote took place at FIDIC’s global annual general assembly meeting. Also elected were fellow VP Luis Villarroya of Spain, board members Chantal Dagnaud of France and Martina Hess of Zambia and president Anthony Barry of Australia. Former president William Howard of the U.S. and board member Gavin English of the U.K. have both completed their terms of office.

Karakatsanis is chief operating officer (COO) for consulting engineering firm Morrison Hershfield, headquartered in Markham, Ont. She first joined FIDIC’s board in September 2020.