Morrison Hershfield appoints VP of operations and business development

Morrison Hershfield (MH) has promoted principal David Kankaras to vice-president (VP) of operations and business development for its building engineering group.

Kankaras joined the consulting engineering firm in 2008. Since then, he has taken on progressively senior roles and gained further experience in project management, operations, recruiting and business development.

In his new role, he will lead MH’s structural, mechanical, electrical and commissioning teams in Eastern Canada and the U.S. and continue to serve as a corporate sponsor for complex projects.

“With David’s vision, guidance and support, our teams will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions building owners have come to expect,” says Kent Becker, senior VP (SVP) of integrated engineering design.