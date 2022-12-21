Canadian Consulting Engineer

By CCE   

Morrison Hershfield appoints VP of operations and business development

Buildings Companies & People Engineering building engineering buildings commissioning electrical Engineering engineering design mechanical Morrison Hershfield Structural

He has been with the firm since 2008.

David Kankaras

Photo courtesy Morrison Hershfield.

Morrison Hershfield (MH) has promoted principal David Kankaras to vice-president (VP) of operations and business development for its building engineering group.

Kankaras joined the consulting engineering firm in 2008. Since then, he has taken on progressively senior roles and gained further experience in project management, operations, recruiting and business development.

In his new role, he will lead MH’s structural, mechanical, electrical and commissioning teams in Eastern Canada and the U.S. and continue to serve as a corporate sponsor for complex projects.

“With David’s vision, guidance and support, our teams will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions building owners have come to expect,” says Kent Becker, senior VP (SVP) of integrated engineering design.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Morrison Hershfield has new president and CEO
Morrison Hershfield appoints national director of transportation design services
Two Toronto companies join Morrison Hershfield
Morrison Hershfield and Suncord tie knot