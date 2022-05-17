Canadian Consulting Engineer

Morrison Hershfield appoints national director of transportation design services

He previously worked for the firm from 2003 to 2008.

May 17, 2022



Lincoln MacDonald

Lincoln MacDonald, P.Eng., has rejoined consulting engineering firm Morrison Hershfield as national director of transportation design services.

MacDonald has more than 30 years’ progressive experience with highway, roadway, interchange and municipal water and wastewater infrastructure projects across Canada. After working for Novatech Engineers, Planners & Landscape Architects, Greer Galloway Group, Kostuch Engineering and Ainley Group, he first joined Morrison Hershfield’s Ottawa office in 2003 as a senior engineer. He left in 2008 and subsequently worked for McCormick Rankin, MMM Group and WSP.

He now returns to Morrison Hershfield with responsibility for advancing the firm’s project delivery and strategic business development initiatives through both design and management.

“With his track record of successfully delivering major transportation projects, Lincoln will be an asset to our team, progressing our strategy and strengthening client relationships,” says Stan McGillis, the firm’s vice-president (VP) for transportation.

