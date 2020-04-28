Mississauga appoints new director of development and design

The municipal government for Mississauga, Ont., has promoted Chris Rouse to director of development and design in planning and building, effective June 1. Currently the city’s planning manager for the north area, he will succeed Lesley Pavan, who is retiring on May 29.

In his new role, Rouse will oversee the development and design division, where he has held six different positions in the past. It is responsible for proactive design work, special studies and consultations, processing and reviewing development applications and managing landscape, streetscape and urban design policy. The division is also responsible for master planning and providing design advice and information to city council, the public, developers, consultants and other stakeholders.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience to this role, having managed planners, designers and landscape architects over the last nine years,” says Andrew Whittemore, the city’s commissioner of planning and building. “He knows Mississauga extremely well.”

A member of the Canadian Institute of Planners (MCIP) and a Registered Professional Planner (RPP) with the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI), Rouse has worked on a range of residential, industrial, commercial and institutional projects.

“I am looking forward to continuing to provide community planning services that will help shape, build and create an inclusive, complete and innovative world-class city,” he says.