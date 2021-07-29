Mechanical engineer promoted to partner at Dialog

Diana Smith, P.Eng., is one of four newly appointed partners to share in the leadership of Dialog’s growing practice.

Smith is a mechanical engineer more than 12 years’ design experience. She joined Dialog in 2011 and is now being promoted to partner as a reflection of her work with the firm’s engineering team, having contributed to such projects as the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM), competed in 2018.

Smith specializes in sustainable design. She has earned the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC‘s) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Building Design + Construction (BD+C) professional credentials.

The other three new partners are architects: Mara Baum and Anthony Fieldman, both joining from HOK, and Golara Jalalpour, who has been with Dialog for nearly seven years.

“Dialog’s partnership has been carefully assembled to tackle the design problems of today’s complex built environment and public realm,” says Jim Anderson, partner and chair. “We are constantly working to make sure it reflects a diversity and sophistication of talent. These four new additions to our leadership team are invaluable to the future direction of our practice.”