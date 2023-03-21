Canadian Consulting Engineer

MCS consortium wins Metrolinx’s Scarborough and Yonge North subway contract

The same team has supported GO Transit expansion.

Scarborough subway extension

Rendering courtesy MCS Consortium.

Ontario public transportation agency Metrolinx has awarded a contract for delivery partner services to the Mace, Comtech and Systra (MCS) consortium to support its multi-billion-dollar Scarborough and Yonge North subway extension projects, which will expand the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC’s) existing network by approximately 16 km.

Metrolinx previously awarded a program delivery partner contract to MCS to support the delivery of its GO Transit expansion rail infrastructure program. As with that project, the subway extensions—each spanning approximately 8 km—are intended to reduce travel times and improve access to workplaces, schools and other destinations.

Mace has mobilized large, integrated teams on major infrastructure programs, including the London 2012 Olympic Games; Comtech has local experience in program delivery and digital transformation for Metrolinx’s capital projects; and Systra has an international track record in rail construction, operations and maintenance.

“The MCS partnership brings a unique set of expertise,” says Andrew Phillip, Comtech’s executive vice-president (EVP) for transportation and infrastructure. “We are confident our consortium will drive successful outcomes for these projects.”

“Establishing this partnership brings us an important step closer to bringing faster, better transit to people across the region,” says Mark Ciavarro, Metrolinx’s EVP for subway extensions.

