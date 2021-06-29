McIntosh Perry welcomes new CFO and COO

Victor Louie and Mark Ward, P.Eng., have joined McIntosh Perry’s senior management team as chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO), respectively.

With a career in professional service and accounting, Louie has spent the last 15 years working with engineering and asset management firms, including AECOM, WSP and BGIS. He and his team will realign McIntosh Perry’s financial systems and processes and standardize practices.

“I am excited to have Victor join us,” says Gus Sarrouh, McIntosh Perry’s CEO. “His experience and continuous pursuit of excellence will have a positive transformational impact on our business.”

Ward, meanwhile, has more than 20 years’ experience in consulting engineering and the energy industry, most recently serving as WSP’s senior vice-president (SVP) of operations for transportation and infrastructure.

“We are delighted to have someone of Mark’s calibre join us as our COO,” says Sarrouh. “His expertise and experience will be an enormous asset.”