McIntosh Perry merges with BLN

Canada’s McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers has merged with Beam, Longest & Neff (BLN), an infrastructure engineering firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind.

The partnership brings together more than 800 engineers, project managers and technical experts, working from 21 offices across North America. It will operate as McIntosh Perry in Canada and BLN in the United States.

“It is exciting to evolve into a full-service North American consulting engineering company,” says Gus Sarrouh, CEO of McIntosh Perry. “We are ideally positioned to take advantage of opportunities on both sides of the border, including the US$1.2 trillion stimulus the U.S. plans to spend on rebuilding aging infrastructure.”

Founded in 1945, BLN has provided services for thousands of projects, including most recently the US$4.4-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“We are excited to create a large, dynamic North American engineering consulting firm that brings together the best people, industry-leading knowledge and decades of experience,” says Tom Longest, CEO of BLN.

“We are energized by this partnership for two reasons,” adds Jim Longest, president of BLN. “One, it creates professional development and career path opportunities for our employees, and two, it ensures a deep bench of technical and professional talent for our clients.”

Following the merger, Jim and Tom Longest will continue to manage operations and support client relations at BLN and serve on the board of directors for McIntosh Perry.