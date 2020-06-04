McIntosh Perry brand expands in Calgary

Consulting engineering firm McIntosh Perry has completed the rebranding of two of its recent acquisitions in Calgary.

OEL Projects, which provides facility design engineering consulting services to the oil and gas sector (example pictured), has been restructured since its 2017 acquisition and will now carry on business under the McIntosh Perry name, with the same core team and services as before.

ARA Engineering, which provides civil and transportation engineering services, has also now been rebranded as McIntosh Perry, following its acquisition in 2018. The business focuses on roadway design, material testing and engineering, surveying, structural design, environmental services, contract administration and project management.