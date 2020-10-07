Canadian Consulting Engineer

McIntosh Perry appoints board chair

He has been CEO of WSP Canada and MMM Group.

October 7, 2020   By CCE


Companies & People
Engineering
Civil engineering
consulting engineering
EllisDon
Harcrow
HJB Advisory Group
McIntosh Perry
mineral engineering
MMM Group
NORR
University of Toronto
WSP Canada
Yolles

Hugo Blasutta

Hugo Blasutta, P.Eng. Photo courtesy McIntosh Perry.

Hugo Blasutta, P.Eng., has joined the board of directors for multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm McIntosh Perry as chair.

Blasutta has more than 40 years’ experience in the field and has served as president and CEO of WSP Canada and CEO of MMM Group (which was later acquired by WSP). He has also held senior management roles with NORR, EllisDon and Yolles/Halcrow.

Today, he is president of HJB Advisory Group and sits on the industry advisor board for the University of Toronto’s (U of T’s) department of civil and mineral engineering.

“Hugo’s insight and knowledge will be invaluable as we deliver projects and achieve our strategic objectives,” says Gus Sarrouh, CEO of McIntosh Perry. “His experience will be a great asset as we focus on increasing client satisfaction and expanding our service offerings. We look forward to having him on the board.”

McIntosh Perry has offices in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

Print this page

Related Stories
McIntosh Perry adds Luiz Leon & Associates to the fold
McIntosh Perry acquires Calgary-based Onstream Engineering
McIntosh Perry acquires Calgary’s ARA Engineering
OEL Projects Ltd. joins McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*