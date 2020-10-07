McIntosh Perry appoints board chair

Hugo Blasutta, P.Eng., has joined the board of directors for multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm McIntosh Perry as chair.

Blasutta has more than 40 years’ experience in the field and has served as president and CEO of WSP Canada and CEO of MMM Group (which was later acquired by WSP). He has also held senior management roles with NORR, EllisDon and Yolles/Halcrow.

Today, he is president of HJB Advisory Group and sits on the industry advisor board for the University of Toronto’s (U of T’s) department of civil and mineral engineering.

“Hugo’s insight and knowledge will be invaluable as we deliver projects and achieve our strategic objectives,” says Gus Sarrouh, CEO of McIntosh Perry. “His experience will be a great asset as we focus on increasing client satisfaction and expanding our service offerings. We look forward to having him on the board.”

McIntosh Perry has offices in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.