McIntosh Perry and BLN rebrand as Egis

Canada’s McIntosh Perry and U.S.-based Beam Longest & Neff (BLN), which merged in 2021, have now rebranded as Egis, aligning their identity with that of the international consulting engineering firm that agreed to acquire them both in 2023.

Headquartered in France, Egis has 18,000 employees in 120 countries. The firm’s reach already spanned Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia-Pacific and Latin America before expanding its presence in North America. Egis specializes in such infrastructure as roads, highways, buildings, rail systems, bridges and underground structures, along with water, energy and environmental projects.

“The North American market presents immense potential, given its advanced development in the construction sector and major investments in infrastructure,” says Egis CEO Lauren Germain.

“The launch of Egis as our new brand identity is a landmark moment,” says former McIntosh Perry and BLN CEO Gus Sarrouh, who will now serve as CEO of Egis North America. “It represents our growth, commitment to innovation and readiness to broaden our service spectrum, while remaining fully committed to serving our local clients’ projects.”

“Our combined talent pool and expertise allow us to deliver a broader spectrum of high-quality, technical solutions,” says James Chopty, Egis’ CEO for the Americas and Pacific Region. “We’re excited about the prospects ahead.”