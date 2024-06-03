McElhanney selects new president and CEO

Vancouver-headquartered consulting engineering firm McElhanney has appointed Jennifer Price, Eng., president and CEO. She succeeds Allan Russell, who will retire in August after more than 10 years in the roles.

“I am thrilled to join McElhanney,” says Price. “My intention is to do everything I can to energize and support the team as we build on the solid foundation Allan has cultivated. It is clear innovation thrives here and every person is valued. These are exciting times for the company.”

The selection of Price—who has held executive and senior leadership positions at CH2M (now Jacobs), AECOM, GHD and Buro Happold—follows a search process conducted by a CEO selection committee appointed by McElhanney’s board of directors, with the support of an unnamed leadership advisory firm.

“Jennifer’s strategic mindset and leadership skills have consistently yielded success,” says the board’s chair, Catherine Roome, P.Eng.

To ensure a seamless handover, Price will work closely with Russell through the end of July in support of the executive team. Then, Russell will continue to serve the firm in a consulting capacity until the end of March 2025.

“Jennifer is an exceptional and accomplished executive leader and business manager,” says Russell. “She makes decisions that balance both big picture and small details. I look forward to the company’s future under her direction.”