McElhanney names VP for transportation market sector

Stewart Smith has joined Vancouver-headquartered consulting engineering firm McElhanney as its market sector vice-president (VP) for transportation and transit. He is based in Edmonton.

“I am excited to welcome one of Western Canada’s foremost transportation engineering leaders to McElhanney,” says executive VP (EVP) Santino Pirillo. “Stewart’s expertise will elevate our services to a whole new level.”

Smith has more than 20 years’ experience in the infrastructure industry, leading transportation engineering projects. He has worked for Stantec, Devon Energy and WSP in Canada.

His hiring is the latest in a recent round of updates to McElhanney’s leadership team, in support of replacements for senior-level retirements, strategic organization and market sector growth.