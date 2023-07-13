McElhanney hires VP of technology

She has more than 20 years' experience in the health sector.

Joanne Lee has joined Vancouver-headquartered consulting engineering firm McElhanney as its new vice-president (VP) of technology.

Lee has more than 20 years’ experience in the health sector in British Columbia and Ontario as a senior director of strategy, business planning, information management and technology.

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving McElhanney’s technology strategy and leading the development of services for clients and partners in the municipal, energy and transportation sectors.

“I am very excited to welcome Joanne to McElhanney,” says Jason Low, the firm’s chief financial officer (CFO). “She brings significant experience in technology implementation, program management and people leadership. That is critical to our firm’s path to becoming a technology leader in the Canadian infrastructure industry.”